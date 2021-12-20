1,925 new COVID-19 cases identified over weekend

Alberta identified 1,925 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend: 627 on Friday, 721 on Saturday and 577 on Sunday.

There are now 5,652 active cases in the province, in addition to 334,004 recovered cases and 3,292 deaths, which is an increase of six from Friday.

A total of 1,045 cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Alberta – 20 have been identified in Alberta Health Services’ central zone.

Red Deer has 95 active cases, which six more than the 89 in Friday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. The city has also recorded 9,370 recovered cases and 84 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The central zone has 492 active cases overall.

Stettler County has 91 active cases, Clearwater County has 33, Mountain View County has 29, Red Deer County and Lacombe County each have 21, the City of Lacombe has 18, Olds has 13 and Sylvan Lake has six.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, has 25 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has five and Rimbey, including West Ponka County and part of Lacombe County, has one.

The City of Camrose has 34, Kneehill County has seven, Camrose County has five and Drumheller has three.

There are 324 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alberta, including 69 who have been admitted into the intensive care unit. There are 60 hospitalizations in the central zone, including seven ICU admissions.

Of the province’s total hospitalizations, 61.73 per cent are unvaccinated, 34.57 per cent are completely vaccinated and 3.7 per cent are partially vaccinated. Of the total active cases, 37.31 are completely vaccinated, 61.08 per cent are unvaccinated and 1.72 per cent are partially vaccinated.



