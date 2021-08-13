In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo a Washington State Department of Agriculture worker displays an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest, in Blaine, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo a Washington State Department of Agriculture worker displays an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest, in Blaine, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

1st live ‘murder hornet’ sighted near U.S.-Canada border, say scientists

Entomologists say the Asian giant hornet was seen about a kilometre from the U.S.-Canada border

Scientists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture say they’ve found the first so-called live murder hornet for the year.

In a news release Thursday, entomologists say the Asian giant hornet was seen about a kilometre from the U.S.-Canada border.

They say the hornet was reported by a Whatcom County resident on Wednesday and confirmed the following day where a photograph showed it attacking a paper wasp nest, about three kilometres from where the department eradicated a nest last October.

They say U.S. and B.C. officials will be setting up traps in the area to catch a live hornet, tag it and track it back to its nest.

The five-centimetre-long invasive insects are the world’s biggest hornets and prey on honey bees and other hornets — a small group can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours.

While they are not particularly aggressive toward humans, in rare cases a person stung repeatedly by murder hornets could die.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Murder Hornets

Previous story
Meng Wanzhou’s defence team to begin arguments in her formal extradition case
Next story
Who fires the starter’s pistol for an election in Canada? 5 things to know

Just Posted

Alberta has administered more than 5.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 76 per cent of those who are eligible receiving at least one dose and 67 per cent fully vaccinated. (Photo by The Canadian Press)
Alberta adds 582 COVID-19 cases, Red Deer up to 85 active cases

file photo
Temporary closure of Advanced Ambulatory Care service

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. Hinshaw and Education Minister Adriana Lagrange are to provide an update on COVID-19 and back-to-school guidance later this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta keeping COVID-19 measures for another 6 weeks as cases spike

Alberta Senator Doug Black was in Red Deer in April 2019. He stopped at the luncheon hosted by the Rotary Club of Red Deer where he gave a speech. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Elected Alberta Senator Doug Black to retire from Senate