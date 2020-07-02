2 arrested in Wendy’s fire after Rayshard Brooks’ shooting

2 arrested in Wendy’s fire after Rayshard Brooks’ shooting

ATLANTA — Authorities on Thursday arrested two more people on suspicion of arson in the burning of an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant where a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks.

The arrests of John Wade, 33, and Chisom Kingston, 23, were confirmed by Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said.

Protesters torched the fast food restaurant June 13, the night after police killed Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man. Video shows that Brooks was shot in the back in the Wendy’s parking lot after he resisted arrest and fired a Taser while he was running away.

According to the newspaper, Wade was one of several people who organized demonstrations in Atlanta following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died under a white Minneapolis officer’s knee.

Fulton County jail records did not list attorneys for Wade or Kingston.

Brooks’ killing in the parking lot of the Wendy’s on June 12 came amid weeks of turbulent and sometimes violent protests across the U.S. over Floyd’s death.

Authorities have previously announced the arrest of another suspect in the fire, 29-year-old Natalie White. White is the same woman Brooks described to police on the night he was shot as his girlfriend.

Her lawyer, Drew Findling, has said White was not responsible for the fire.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot Brooks, was fired and another officer, Devin Brosnan, was placed on desk duty.

Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder. Brosnan is charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath.

The Associated Press

Arson

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Florida officer fired after bodycam shows him hitting woman
Next story
US officer resigns after photos, connected to death of black man in 2019, surface

Just Posted

Red Deer remains at two active COVID-19 cases

Alberta confirms 94 new cases over past two days

Some Central Albertans calling for mask wearing to become mandatory

A family physician from Didsbury supports the Masks4Canada movement

Sylvan Lake pastor retiring after 43 years of service

Pastor Bill Spangler has been at Sylvan Lake Seventh-Day Adventist Church for six years

Nominations for 2020 Sylvan Lake Business Awards up over last year

This year’s awards also have two new categories: Business Resiliency and Business Philanthropy

In photos: Lacombe’s Gord Bamford performs in Red Deer on Canada Day

Drive-in style concert held at Westerner Park

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Fewer preseason games is another challenge for NFL coaches

Fewer preseason games is another challenge for NFL coaches

Doc Redman in 3-way tie for lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Doc Redman in 3-way tie for lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Zooming in to start unprecedented MLB summer camp amid virus

Zooming in to start unprecedented MLB summer camp amid virus

Julien to fans hoping Habs falter for shot at Lafreniere: ‘There’s no guarantee’

Julien to fans hoping Habs falter for shot at Lafreniere: ‘There’s no guarantee’

Blue Jays to hold summer training camp at Toronto’s Rogers Centre

Blue Jays to hold summer training camp at Toronto’s Rogers Centre

Toronto Mayor John Tory says NHL has ‘incredibly detailed’ plan for hub cities

Toronto Mayor John Tory says NHL has ‘incredibly detailed’ plan for hub cities

Young guard Terence Davis bringing veteran mindset to Raptors’ playoff push

Young guard Terence Davis bringing veteran mindset to Raptors’ playoff push

Ontario Sport Minister says no CFL-specific financial aid on table

Ontario Sport Minister says no CFL-specific financial aid on table

Most Read