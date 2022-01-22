Xcaret resort. (Pixabay)

Xcaret resort. (Pixabay)

2 Canadians killed, 1 wounded in Mexico resort shooting

It is just the latest brazen act of violence along Mexico’s famed Mayan Riviera

Two Canadians were killed Friday and one more wounded in a shooting at a hotel along Mexico’s Caribbean coast, state authorities said.

Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said via Twitter that authorities were searching for a Hotel Xcaret guest in the shooting. He shared a photo of a man walking with a handgun.

The Xcaret resort is south of Playa del Carmen.

Authorities said all three victims were taken to a hospital, but two died.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office said via Twitter that the suspect in the shooting was also apparently a guest and Canadian police informed them he was a known felon with a long record related to robbery, drug and weapons offenses. The office said both of the dead also had criminal records.

It is just the latest brazen act of violence along Mexico’s famed Mayan Riviera, the crown jewel of its tourism industry.

In November, a shootout on the beach of Puerto Morelos left two suspected drug dealers dead. Authorities said there were some 15 gunmen from a gang that apparently disputed control of drug sales there.

In late October, farther south in the laidback destination of Tulum, two tourists — one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German — were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed.

Following those events, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent nearly 1,500 members of the National Guard to reinforce security in the area.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Truckers should have done more to prepare for vaccine mandate, experts say
Next story
Unvaccinated truckers plan “Freedom Convoy” to protest cross-border vaccine mandate

Just Posted

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Lakers relish soothing Saturday on the lake

Red Deer has 1,268 active cases of COVID-19, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. (Black Press file image)
Red Deer has 1,268 active COVID-19 cases

Maddison Pearman found out earlier this week she will skate for Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. (Photo by Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada)
Olympic dream realized for Ponoka’s Maddison Pearman

The Blackfalds Bulldogs were announced as the host of the 2022 AJHL Showcase by the league on Thursday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)
Blackfalds Bulldogs to host 2022 Alberta Junior Hockey League showcase