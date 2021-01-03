Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown inthis undated handout image provided by the police service. The Calgary Police Service is releasing the name of an officer killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve. The service says Harnett, a 12-year veteran of the force, died on Thursday night after being hit by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown inthis undated handout image provided by the police service. The Calgary Police Service is releasing the name of an officer killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve. The service says Harnett, a 12-year veteran of the force, died on Thursday night after being hit by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*

2 charged in murder of Calgary cop appear in court, to stay in custody for bail hearing

Harnett joined the force 12 years ago after serving as a military police officer for 2 1/2 years

Two teens charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer appeared in court Saturday as the investigation into the incident continued.

The 17-year-old and 19-year-old Amir Abdulrahman are set to remain in custody until their bail hearing on Monday, police said in a news release.

The teens turned themselves in on Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed during a traffic stop.

Police have said that 37-year-old Harnett was struck and dragged by an SUV that he pulled over just before 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

As the investigation progresses, police said they were grateful for an outpouring of support from the public.

“There is no doubt we are all feeling this loss, but please know this community support is helping us all navigate this difficult time,” Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld said. “Knowing you are thinking of Andy, his family and our policing family, when you yourselves are dealing with all of the uncertainty and challenges of the past year, is comforting to say the least.”

The police service said that those wishing to express their grief and solidarity can participate in a “blue campaign” by tying blue ribbons on homes and throughout communities, or displaying blue porch lights.

Those who want to send condolences to Harnett’s family can email condolences@calgarypolice.ca.

For now, police said, the family is requesting privacy.

Harnett joined the force 12 years ago after serving as a military police officer for 2 1/2 years. He leaves behind a spouse, Neufeld said.

Harnett also helped investigators identify the suspects before he died, the chief said, but gave few details.

“Part of the reason we’ve been able to progress this investigation as quickly as we have was as a direct result from some exceptional police work done by Andrew prior to his death,” Neufeld said.

“He is helping us solve this and bring those responsible to justice.”

Neufeld said video footage from a police vehicle’s dashcam and Harnett’s own body camera has proven useful.

The Canadian Press

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More UCP members travelled over holidays, despite advice to avoid unnecessary trips
Next story
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Just Posted

A Notre Dame High School graduate laughs through a photoshoot with a family member at Bukz on June 4. The event had Sylvan Lake graduates from H.J. Cody, Notre Dame, St. Joe’s, Hunting Hills and Lindsay Thurber. Photo by Deb McNeil Photography
A Year In Review: June

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

A beautiful sunset silhouettes a lone paddle boarder after the ice on the lake melted away. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: May

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

The Easter Bunny was out in Sylvan Lake on April 10 to dance and wave to kids from the street. The fundraiser, put on by Copper Cloud Events, brought the Easter Bunny to visit children around Central Alberta to raise money for food banks over the holiday weekend. The dancing bunny raised almost $1,200 for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: April

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

The Library threw a royal tea party in March where young royals were treated with crafts of all sorts, including being fitted with a personalized crown. Along with crafts and games, it wouldn’t be a tea party without tea and treats, which was served with the help of a giant Tea-Rex. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: March

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Superhero Paige Schick plays a round of giant bowling at the library during the Superheroes vs. Villains event in January. Many different heroes and villains came out to the library for an afternoon of games, crafts and treats. (File Photo)
A Year in Review: January

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

The University of Calgary’s Ward of the 21st Century (W21C) collaborates with Alberta Precision Labs, Stoney Nakoda Frist Nation, and SAIT to test whether the use of drones is possible to deliver essential medical services and supplies during a health crisis as shown in this handout image provided by University of Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Calgary-Riley Brandt
‘Sky is the limit:’ Alberta pilot project using drones to send medical supplies, COVID tests

Initial test flights ‘are going great so far’

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Alberta premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Tanya Fir when she was sworn in as Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, a portfolio she held until August 2020. Members of Alberta’s United Conservative government who travelled abroad over the holidays despite widespread recommendations to stay home to curb the spread of COVID-19 are apologizing and making a beeline home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
More UCP members travelled over holidays, despite advice to avoid unnecessary trips

The MLAs apologized and those still abroad made a beeline back to Alberta

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown inthis undated handout image provided by the police service. The Calgary Police Service is releasing the name of an officer killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve. The service says Harnett, a 12-year veteran of the force, died on Thursday night after being hit by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 charged in murder of Calgary cop appear in court, to stay in custody for bail hearing

Harnett joined the force 12 years ago after serving as a military police officer for 2 1/2 years

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

Most Read