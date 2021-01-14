Innisfail business Bladez to Fadez Barbershop was issued two closure orders this week. (Photo from Bladez to Fadez Barbershop Facebook)

2 closure orders issued: Central Alberta barbershop gets court date

Innisfail shop to be monitored

An Innisfail barbershop that ignored an order to close this week was issued another closure order on Wednesday.

Alberta Health Services said AHS Environmental Public Health carried out a follow up inspection at Bladez 2 Fadez Barbershop on Wednesday after issuing a closure order on Tuesday for reopening despite mandatory restrictions due to the pandemic.

Barber Natalie Klein confirmed Thursday she was due at the Red Deer provincial court March 8.

Klein said she has received support from across the country for standing up for small businesses.

“The support has been more than positive and there obviously needs to be a change,” said Klein.

Hairstyling and barbering services are not permitted to operate until at least Jan. 21 under current public health restrictions.

“As the facility was again operating and taking client appointments, a second closure order was issued for failing to comply. AHS will continue to monitor for compliance and is considering additional steps, including legal action, at this time,” AHS said in a statement.

Enforcement partners such as the RCMP may also issue fines up to $1,200 for failure to comply with current Public Health orders issued by Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

On Tuesday, barbershop owner Natalie Klein said she could not survive the lockdown, and that it was unfair to allow big box stores to operate but not small businesses.

By 1 p.m., two Innisfail RCMP officers, a community peace officer and an Environmental Public Health investigator with Alberta Health Services arrived at the shop.

On Wednesday, the shop posted on Facebook that it was offering “pet grooming for humans” since pet grooming was allowed as an essential service.


Coronavirus

2 closure orders issued: Central Alberta barbershop gets court date

Innisfail shop to be monitored
