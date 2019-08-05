Dr. Julio Novoa, left, and Danielle Novoa, right, visit a makeshift memorial with their 10-month-old son Richard Novoa at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Two more victims of the mass shooting at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas, died Monday at a hospital, raising the death toll for the attack to 22.

The Del Sol Medical Center did not release the names or ages of the patients who died, but hospital officials described one as an elderly woman.

One patient who died had major abdominal wounds affecting the liver, kidneys and intestines. That patient also received a “massive blood transfusion,” Dr. Stephen Flaherty said at a news conference.

Another patient remained in critical condition at the hospital, and five others were in stable condition, two days after the Saturday attack in which more than two dozen people were wounded. Victims were also treated at other El Paso hospitals.

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack, which happened hours before a separate mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that claimed nine lives.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the two attacks that killed 31 people and wounded dozens of others. He called for bipartisan co-operation to respond to an epidemic of gun violence, but he offered scant details on concrete steps that could be taken.

“We vow to act with urgent resolve,” Trump said.

READ MORE: El Paso suspect appears to have posted anti-immigrant screed

Federal authorities said they are weighing hate-crime charges against the suspected El Paso gunman that could carry the death penalty. The suspect, 21-year old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on state capital murder charges, which also carry a possible death penalty.

Mexican officials have said six Mexican nationals were among the dead in the border city where tens of thousands of Mexicans legally cross each day to work and shop.

Investigators focused on whether the El Paso attack was a hate crime after the emergence of a racist, anti-immigrant screed that was posted online shortly beforehand.

Authorities searched for any links between the suspect and the material in the document that was posted online, including the writer’s expression of concern that an influx of Hispanics into the United States will replace aging white voters, potentially turning Texas blue in elections and swinging the White House to Democrats.

The writer denied he was a white supremacist, but the document says “race mixing” is destroying the nation and recommends dividing the United States into territorial enclaves determined by race. The first sentence of the four-page document expresses support for the man accused of killing 51 people at two New Zealand mosques in March after posting his own screed with a conspiracy theory about nonwhite migrants replacing whites.

The shootings in Texas and Ohio were the 21st and 22nd mass killings of 2019 in the U.S., according to an AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people killed — not including the offender.

Including the two latest attacks, 127 people had been killed in the 2019 mass shootings.

Since 2006, 11 mass shootings — not including Saturday’s — have been committed by men who are 21 or younger.

READ MORE: Life in public-shooting-era America: ‘You can’t just not go’

___

Weber reported from Austin. Balsamo reported from Orlando, Florida. Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Amy Guthrie in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Cedar Attanasio, Paul J. Weber And Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kenney takes aim at Trudeau directly ahead of fall federal election

Just Posted

Jazz at the Lake returns to Sylvan Lake next weekend

The annual jazz festival is Aug. 16-18 at various locations around town

Movie-goers brave cold water to watch The Meg on Sylvan Lake

The third annual Jaws at the Lake Series was held Aug. 4 at Lakeshore Park in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake man accused of father’s murder appears in Rimbey court

Freeman to be back in court Sept. 6

Sylvan Lake Sobeys among more than 200 to eliminate plastic bags

According to Sobeys Inc. the move will remove more than 200 million plastic bags from stores

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s tornadic storm

Photos submitted by our readers from the tornado warning in Sylvan Lake Wednesday evening.

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Kenney takes aim at Trudeau directly ahead of fall federal election

Kenney is outspoken about opposing Trudeau on issues including the carbon tax, equalization payments

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

Evacuation ends and rail line reopens after Alberta train derailment

The railway says the line reopened Saturday morning at 11 a.m. MT

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

One child a year dies after being stuck in hot car on average, Canadian study says

Forgetfulness played a role in four of the six deaths recorded between 2013 and 2018

9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours

Ohio shooting came hours after a man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead

Calgary Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai, 69, dead of cancer

Born and raised in Tanzania, Obhrai studied on three continents before settling in Calgary

Most Read