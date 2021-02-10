Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported six more deaths Wednesday. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported six more deaths Wednesday. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

2 new COVID-19 deaths in Central zone, 339 new cases across Alberta

Central zone has 19 cases of COVID-19 cases of the variant

The province reported 339 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with a positivity rate of 3.2 per cent.

There are 5,706 active cases of the virus in Alberta and the province completed more than 10,800 tests over the past 24 hours.

There are 421 people in hospital, including 77 in intensive care. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said while those numbers are positive, it is still five to seven times higher than the spring.

Overall, COVID-19 cases are decreasing in Alberta, other areas of the province are seeing a sudden spike in cases.

Red Deer sits at 289 active cases of the virus, with 22 deaths. Just over a week ago, Red Deer had 185 active cases. Alberta’s reproductive rate of the virus, which indicates the number of people COVID-19 will infect is at 0.87, while in areas outside of the Edmonton and Calgary zone, it sits at 0.96.

“It is true that we have seen new case numbers start to rise in some parts of rural Alberta. Sometimes, people who live in areas of the province that are less densely populated may feel that COVID-19 is not a threat,” said Hinshaw.

“This is a really good reminder that COVID-19 spreads everywhere in our province and that none of us are protected from it… we continue to watch the numbers and work with local public health on any specific trends and consider whether or not there is any additional intervention that is required.”

There were also six new deaths over the past 24 hours, including two in the central zone. The first, a female in her 100s linked to an outbreak at the Vermillion Health Care Centre and the second, a female in her 80s on Feb. 8.

Hinshaw said there are also 16 additional cases of the variant, including two that are new cases and in-school transmission was the likely source.

Central zone has 19 cases of the U.K. variant and 674 active cases of the virus total.

There are 33 people in the hospital, including five in the ICU.

On the municipality setting of the government’s geospatial mapping page, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people – with smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County sits at 22 active and Lacombe County has 15 active.

Lacombe has 35 active, Sylvan Lake sits at 24 active, Olds has three active and Drumheller has 18 active.

Mountain View County has 11 active, Kneehill County sits at two active and Clearwater County has 28 active.

Camrose County sits at five active and Camrose has 33 active. The County of Stettler has six active.

Wetaskiwin has 26 active cases of the virus.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, which includes Maskwacis has 11 active. Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County, as well as parts of Lacombe County has one active case. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County sits at eight active cases.

Hinshaw added that Alberta has immunized more than 130,000 people and almost 71 per cent of residents in long-term care or designated supportive living are fully vaccinated.


Most Read