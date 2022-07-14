2 people dead in Mountain View County plane crash

A pair of men in their 60s died in a plane crash near Didsbury Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were notified of a small aircraft that went down near Range Road 285 and Township Road 312 in Mountain View County around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

RCMP arrived with the Fire Department and Emergency Crews and located the pilot and passenger inside the downed aircraft.

A 69-year-old male from Didsbury along with his 65-year-old male passenger were deceased on scene.

The Transportation Safety Board has taken carriage of the investigation.