20 new Omicron variants identified in Alberta

Alberta has identified 20 more cases of the Omicron variant, bringing the total to 50 cases.

Premier Jason Kenney was to have a news conference at 3:30 p.m., when it was expected he would announce minor relaxations to health restrictions for the holiday season. The conference was delayed until 5 p.m. and then postponed so Kenney and other provincial and territorial leaders could gather in a call with the prime minister to discuss the Omicron variant.

On Tuesday, there were 250 new COVID cases identified in the province, which now has 4,016 active cases and 332,242 recovered cases. There are 366 people in hospital, including 70 in ICU.

Eight more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 3,283.

The City of Red Deer has 90 active cases, which is three less than the 93 in Monday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Red Deer has recorded 9,494 recovered cases and 84 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall, Alberta Health Services’ Central zone has 511 active cases. There are 68 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

Stettler County has 99 active cases, Red Deer County has 34, Mountain View County has 36, Lacombe County has 28, Clearwater County has and the City of Lacombe has 15, Olds has 10 and Sylvan Lake has six.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 46 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has five and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has two.

The City of Camrose has 25, Camrose County has six, Drumheller has seven and Kneehill County has four.