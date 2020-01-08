2020 executive board installed at Sylvan Lake Legion

The new Legion and Ladies Auxiliary board set to continue growth in membership and events in 2020

The past weekend marked the installation of a new executive board for the Sylvan Lake Legion Branch 212.

The 2020 executive board for the Legion and Ladies Auxiliary (LA) was installed on the afternoon of Jan. 4.

Legion President Ed Stevenson says the board has been refreshed with a couple of new faces and he expects to see positive results from this year’s team.

“The last three years’ executives have been fairly strong and I don’t see much change in that,” said Stevenson.

On the board Stevenson is joined by 1st Vice Wilf Snelgrove and 2nd Vice Jim Wilson, as well as Secretary/Treasurer Kathy Neville and Service Officer Gloria Girard.

Sergeant at Arms Sybren Spyskma, Chaplain Kevin Haugen, and Executive at Large members Warren Pubanz, Mike Marchesi, Wayne Sendell and Heather Stevenson round out the board.

He added the LA’s board saw some members change positions, which he expects will likely prove to be successful.

LA President Wendelynn McCutcheon is joined by Wanda Olsen and Donna Boomer serving as 1st Vice and 2nd Vice.

Bonnie Olsen takes on the role of secretary with Janet Swinden as treasurer and Dawn Toole was installed as Sergeant at Arms.

Corinne Graham will be the LA board’s chaplain for this term, while Marie Schlahs, Gill Pubanz, Betty Finner and Linda Falardeau serve as executives at large.

“The Legion experiences a very strong support from the LA, which we appreciate and also the community appreciates,” explained Stevenson, adding the Legion has grown a lot in recent years and he sees it continuing to grow.

Stevenson says membership in Sylvan Lake is continually growing and the LA is fortunate to have a small Junior LA to welcome the younger generation who wants to be involved.

He said Branch 212 is experiencing strength whereas other Legions are struggling and being reduced to closures.

“Fortunately we have not experienced that and I don’t see it happening in the near future,” commented Stevenson.

Despite common misconception, Legion membership is open to anybody, not just for those who have served, clarified the Legion President.

“Basically the Legion is there first of all for the veterans and their families and personnel, and then it’s there for the community.”

Stevenson says the Legion has been “very fortunate” to receive such strong support from the community with a prime example being the constant growth of the Remembrance Day service.

Moving forward into 2020 the Legion is looking to host a greater number of activities this year.

For starters, Robbie Burns Night is set to return on Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are available now.

An Elvis program, the Maritime Bash and the monthly LA Breakfast are all up and coming on the docket.

The Military Vehicle and Swap Meet will also be returning sometime this year.

“We haven’t got the date yet, but it will probably be a bigger display than it was last year which we’re looking forward to,” said Stevenson.