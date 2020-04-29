2020 Ponoka Stampede cancelled

Cattle raffle to go ahead, Stampede will return in 2021

The Ponoka Stampede Association (PSA) officially announced the cancellation of the 2020 Ponoka Stampede in a news release on April 29.

“On behalf of the Ponoka Stampede Board of Directors it is with heavy heart that today I officially announce the postponement of the 84th annual Ponoka Stampede,” said PSA president Bruce Harbin in the release.

The Ponoka Stampede will return June 28 to July 4 in 2021.

“We, the Ponoka Stampede Association understand and respect the restrictions placed on gatherings.

“The first word in “Ponoka Stampede ” is Ponoka, and to us that’s always what comes first, our community, our volunteers, our fans, our sponsors, our contractors and our contestants; the entire Ponoka Stampede Family.

We hope you all remain safe and healthy in these unprecedented times.”

READ MORE: UPDATED: Westerner Days postponed until 2021

Ticket holders have the choice to roll their tickets over to the 2021 Ponoka Stampede or get a refund. The ticket office will be open for refunds or roll over business from May 19 to June 19. No refunds will be available after June 19.

The Bred Heifer Cattle raffle will remain for 2020. Draws will happen at the regularly scheduled times and tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are available online at ponokastampede.com or in person at Jones Boys Saddlery and Western Wear in Ponoka.

“Remember folks, as long as there is a sunset there will always be a west.”

The PSA had already previously announced the delay of 2020 grand entry try-outs and the postponement of the WPCA tarp auction, which was set for May 1.

The Calgary Stampede announced it was cancelling for 2020 on Thursday, April 23, following Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s update earlier that day that afternoon that restrictions on mass gatherings would apply to annual summer festivals.

The Calgary Stampede hasn’t been cancelled in it’s near-century of being held, including in 2013 when they city suffered significant flooding.

More to come …

