A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)

2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

Census packages are arriving in mailboxes but these envelopes should not be tossed out with the junk mail.

By law, every household must complete a 2021 Census of Population questionnaire, with responses due May 11.

The information provided is converted into statistics used by communities, businesses and governments to plan services and make decisions about employment, education, health care, market development and more, according to Statistics Canada’s chief statistician Anil Arora.

Farm operators must also complete a Census of Agriculture questionnaire.

Collected under the Statistics Act, all information is kept confidential. But COVID-19 has impacted some of the ways information is collected, with online responses playing an important role in this year’s census.

For more information, go to census.gc.ca.

ALSO READ: Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Census

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada needs more help with COVID-19, prominent U.S. vaccine expert urges White House

Just Posted

Alberta will introduce additional health measures on Tuesday to combat the rising spread of COVID-19, says Premier Jason Kenney. (File photo by The Government of Alberta)
COVID-19: Stronger public health measures expected Tuesday

Red Deer now has 863 active cases of the virus

Annette Dyke captured this gorgeous sunset at Sylvan Lake in November, which was warmer than usual and has lent itself to a warm spring. (Photo contributed)
Sylvan Lake transitioning from spring to summer with ice officially off the lake

Mayor Sean McIntyre announced the lake was officially ice free on May 2

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP locate missing teen

The 16-year-old the had not been seen by her family since April 30.

People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta suspends legislature amid soaring COVID-19 cases

The news came as health officials condemned an anti-lockdown rodeo held in the rural community of Bowden

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Alberta identifies 1,731 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Central zone has 2,677 active cases

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)
2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi attends a senior’s home in Calgary on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Nenshi says he’s frustrated to hear that tickets given to people for breaching COVID-19 public health orders are being thrown out in the courts.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Incredibly frustrating:’ Calgary mayor wants courts to uphold COVID-19 measures

Large groups without masks have been gathering in Calgary public spaces in protest of health measures

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
NACI advice on ‘preferred vaccines’ for COVID-19 sparks confusion, anger

Panel said that people who can wait for an mRNA vaccine should do so

Michael Bonin, 20, from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)
1 of 3 accused in 2017 murder of Alberta man pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Joshua Fleurant pleaded guilty in a Kelowna courtroom to the second-degree murder of Michael Bonin

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Passengers from New Delhi wait in long lines for transportation to their quarantine hotels at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday April 23, 2021. More than 5,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 after flying back to Canada since mandatory quarantine hotels began in late February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
More than 5,000 international air travellers positive for COVID-19 since February

40% of those people were infected with one of the three variants of concern Canada is tracking

Cari McDonnell with Newfoundland Pony filly M7 Sweet Silver who was born on April 16, 2021. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Central Alberta Ranch home to rare pony breed

In 2020 only 15 Newfoundland Pony foals were born worldwide, two on a ranch near Millet, Alta.

Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews
Tilray-Aphria deal closes, company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April

Most Read