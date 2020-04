Premier Jason Kenney to provide more information later in the evening

Alberta confirmed 25 new cases Tuesday afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 1,373.

Central zone numbers remained the same in the last 24 hours at 66.

Highest numbers continue to be in the Calgary zone at 835, followed by Edmonton zone at 358.

The north and south zones are at 90 and 22 respectively.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province is at 26.

