A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Points West Living on Dec. 2. A woman in her 90s died on Dec. 16 as a result of that outbreak. She was the first COVID-19 related death in Red Deer. (File photo)

First Red Deer COVID-19 death linked to Points West Living outbreak

Women in her 90s died on Dec. 16

Alberta government confirmed Red Deer’s first COVID-19 death Friday afternoon.

The government reported an additional 1,413 COVID-19 cases Friday.

The province also announced 25 new deaths from the virus, surpassing 800 since the beginning of the pandemic.

One of the deaths reported Friday was of a 90-year-old woman on Dec. 16. The death is linked to an outbreak at Points West Living in Red Deer.

The Points West Living outbreak was declared on Dec. 2 and as of Tuesday, had 15 COVID-positive residents. A total of 17 staff members were infected, but four have since recovered and returned to work.

Red Deer added one case and now sits at 418 active cases of the virus, with 755 recoveries.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said we should see the early impacts of the new restrictions in the middle of next week, but the 19,607 active cases the province reported Friday, its lowest since Dec. 5, is a strong indicator of improvement.

“We are starting to see some early, positive signs in our province,” Hinshaw said.

“Our fight is far from over. We expect hospitals and ICU admission will continue to rise in the coming weeks, as these are lagging indicators. Meaning it takes several weeks before changes in our case counts are seen in the demands felt in our acute care system.”

Hinshaw cautioned Albertans that with Christmas coming up, the province can’t afford a repeat of Thanksgiving. She said around that holiday, Alberta had between 200-300 new cases a day.

“Imagine the same kind of accelerating factor, with over 1,400 new cases. Even though this is a plateau, our new case numbers are extremely high,” she said.

“If Christmas were to serve as an accelerating factor with this current new case level, we could be well beyond 2,000 new cases a day after Christmas. I’m asking all Albertans to stay the course. We need to make good decisions for each other and for our communities.”

RELATED:

‘This is a heartbreaking figure’ Hinshaw reports Alberta’s highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

New resuscitator piloted in central Alberta to help rural COVID-19 patients

The province reported Friday 759 people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with 141 in the ICU.

There are alerts or outbreaks in 443 schools, about 19 per cent of schools in the province. Those schools have a combined total of 1,971 cases.

Central zone has 1,473 active cases, with 4,139 recovered. Fifteen people are in the hospital in the region, with four in the ICU.

Red Deer County dropped to 99 active cases and has 179 recovered. Lacombe County has 46 active and Lacombe has 26 active.

Sylvan Lake has 33 active cases and Olds has 27 active cases. Mountain County has 33 active and Kneehill County is at 23. Clearwater County has 45 active cases of the virus.

Camrose has 61 active and Camrose County has 26 active.

Ponoka County, The County of Wetaskiwin and Wetaskiwin combined have 358 active cases of the virus.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Father-and-son hunting pair charged with slew of violations

Just Posted

Alberta reported an additional 1,413 cases of COVID-19 Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories
First Red Deer COVID-19 death linked to Points West Living outbreak

Women in her 90s died on Dec. 16

The Hultink family (pictured) are lifelong Lacombe residents and try to give back to the community whenever they can. The oldest son Tyler (right) has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour and is currently recovering from surgery. (Photo contributed)
Lacombe gives back to family of 13-year-old with serious brain tumour

The Hultink family’s world was changed last week when their oldest son was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour

Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
‘This is a heartbreaking figure’ Hinshaw reports Alberta’s highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

Central zone added 127 new cases and sits at 1,462 active cases

Water pouring from the ceiling through the light fixtures in an apartment on the fourth floor of the Axxess apartment building on Broadway Rise. (Screen shot of video posted by Rachele Grygorasz)
Sylvan Lake rallying to help those displaced in apartment flood

An apartment building on Broadway Rise flooded Tuesday night when a pipe is believed to have burst

Photo from Alberta Health Services
Province to expand COVID rapid testing to seniors homes and rural hospitals

Mobile units will begin testing in Edmonton, then Calgary before expanding to rest of province

Photo/ Facebook: Samson Cree Nation
Santa visits Maskwacis with the help of Maskwacis RCMP

Maskwacis RCMP assisted Santa on his mission to hand out toys to the children of Maskwacis.

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

(File photo)
Father-and-son hunting pair charged with slew of violations

One is a resident of Camrose County and the other is from Ponoka County

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in B.C., construction stopped

Trans Mountain’s construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been stopped.

NDP Ethics critic Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference on Parliament hill in Ottawa, Wednesday December 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
O’Toole walks back words on residential schools amid backlash

He said modern Conservatives have a better record on the schools than Liberals

In this early Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, a waning moon is seen at the sky over Frankfurt, Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Probst, File
Canada inks deal with U.S. to send astronaut around the moon

The treaty includes a commitment to having a Canadian on board when the U.S. conducts a manned flyby of the moon in 2023

Most Read