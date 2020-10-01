26 Albertans charged in child pornography probe

Suspects range in age from 16 to 61 years old

Twenty-six Albertans are facing a slew of charges in connection to a provincewide investigation into online child sex exploitation.

According to police, the charges are in connection to a probe between June 20 and Sept. 17 by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit.

The 26 people, ranging in age from 16 to 61, face a total of 63 charges.

In a statement Wednesday (Sept. 30), police said most of the arrests stemmed from referrals made by the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, which works with internet and social media providers to track and investigate online instances of child sexual exploitation.

There is no definitive link between the suspects other than the nature of offences allegedly committed, police said. Each of the suspects was charged with at least one child pornography offence.

“The internet isn’t anonymous and these arrests demonstrate ALERT’s willingness to travel to all corners of the province to make arrests, put predators behind bars, and keep kids safe,” said Supt. Dwayne Lakusta.

The 26 people facing charges are:

a 16-year-old young offender from Sherwood Park

Kevin Borchert, a 29-year-old man from Sherwood Park

David Cadieux, a 27-year-old man from Calgary

Joseph Cadrain, a 32-year-old man from Strathmore

Gary Campbell, a 28-year-old man from Lamont

Michael Ciesla, a 32-year-old man from Edmonton

Michael Courtepatte, a 44-year-old man from Athabasca

Victor Delage, a 29-year-old man from Wainright

Gerald Donel, a 57-year-old man from Edmonton

Brian Farris, a 40-year-old man from Grande Prairie

Humberto Ferreyra, a 51-year-old man from Lake Louise

Coby Franz, a 42-year-old man from Alder Flats

Sean Giles, a 41-year-old man from Lethbridge

Brock Hann, a 21-year-old man from Morinville

Richard Lepchuk, a 59-year-old man from Edmonton

Christian Meier, a 52-year-old man from Calgary

Troy Melnyk, a 49-year-old man from Spruce Grove

Stephen Miehe, a 28-year-old man from Cardston

Alasdair Mills, a 61-year-old man from Edmonton

David Peeke, a 45-year-old man from Edmonton

Christopher Piers-Hanley, a 31-year-old man from Edmonton

Kalon Specht, a 30-year-old man from Edmonton

Andrew Stredick, a 30-year-old man from Calgary

Charles Tadashore, a 43-year-old man from Calgary

Laurence Thrasher, a 40-year-old man from Edmonton

Michael Vandermay, a 52-year-old man from Calgary

