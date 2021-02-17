277 new COVID cases in Alberta

Seven more people have died bringing total to 1,798

Alberta identified 277 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said about 7,500 tests were completed, putting the positivity rate at about 3.9 per cent.

There are 370 Albertans in hospital with 60 in ICU. Seven more people have died bringing the total to 1,798 deaths.

The province has now administered more than 152,000 doses of the vaccine.

There are active alerts or outbreaks in 260 schools — about 11 per cent of the province’s schools. Since Jan. 11, the schools have had 862 cases.

Red Deer is up to 454 active cases of COVID-19.

On the government’s website using the municipality setting to sort COVID-19 cases, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting Red Deer County sits at 38 active cases of the virus, while Lacombe County has 10 active cases.

Lacombe has 33 active cases, Sylvan Lake sits at 13 active cases, Olds has two active and Drumheller has 11 active.

Mountain View County sits at 10 active, Kneehill County has four active and Clearwater County 12 active.

Camrose County has five and the County of Stettler has five active cases.

Camrose sits at 13 active and the City of Wetaskiwin has 18 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 46 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has nine active. Rimbey, which includes west Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has no active cases.

Coronavirus