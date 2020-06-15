2nd man faces murder charges in shooting deaths of two Alberta hunters

2nd man faces murder charges in shooting deaths of two Alberta hunters

GLENDON, Alta. — A second person in Alberta has been charged in the deaths of a Cree-Metis hunter and his uncle, who were found shot to death earlier this year after family said they’d gone on a moose hunting trip.

RCMP say further review of evidence by the Crown that was gathered during the investigation has resulted in Roger Bilodeau, 56, of Glendon, Alta., being charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Anthony Bilodeau, 31, also of Glendon, already faces two counts of second-degree murder in the case and has pleaded not guilty.

Mounties say Jacob Sansom, 39, Maurice Cardinal, 57, were killed March 27 on a rural road near Glendon, about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

They’ve said several shots were fired after the occupants of two vehicles got into a verbal and physical confrontation and then a third vehicle arrived.

Police say Roger Bilodeau was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing Friday and will be appearing in St. Paul Provincial Court on June 18.

“As there have been multiple court appearances of the first accused in this investigation, the RCMP will not be commenting further as these matters are now before the courts,” RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

Sansom’s widow, Sarah Sansom, said last month that her husband’s family has had a trapline in the area near Glendon for almost a century and that he knew the area well.

She said he’d been working for a company contracted by Suncor Energy, but was laid off at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple and their children lived in southern Alberta, but she said finances were tight so he drove seven hours north to hunt moose with his uncle near Bonnyville, where the family has hunting rights.

A date for Anthony Bilodeau’s jury trial has not yet been set.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Siding company scrambling to keep up with demand after massive hail storm
Next story
PM wants to move ‘very quickly’ on anti-racism initiatives, minister says

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone at two active cases; state of public health emergency lapsed in Alberta

State of public health emergency expired Monday: Minister of Health

PHOTO: Sylvan Laker given Women of Excellence Award

HJ Cody teacher Jacqui Renwick was named the recipient of the award on June 13

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp goes ahead with 2020 sessions

The first session of the SLHC begins July 5, with the opening of the NexSource Centre

Some anger but Black Lives Matter rally in central Alberta mostly peaceful

The protest in Innisfail, Alta., was initially called off

Ninety Canadian troops to leave for Ukraine as military looks to resume mission

Ninety Canadian troops to leave for Ukraine as military looks to resume mission

Montreal mayor vows change after report says city neglected fight against racism

Montreal mayor vows change after report says city neglected fight against racism

Senator calls for RCMP boss to quit, saying she doesn’t understand racism

Senator calls for RCMP boss to quit, saying she doesn’t understand racism

PM wants to move ‘very quickly’ on anti-racism initiatives, minister says

PM wants to move ‘very quickly’ on anti-racism initiatives, minister says

2nd man faces murder charges in shooting deaths of two Alberta hunters

2nd man faces murder charges in shooting deaths of two Alberta hunters

Concerns raised as people crowd rare white grizzly in Banff and Yoho parks

Concerns raised as people crowd rare white grizzly in Banff and Yoho parks

Siding company scrambling to keep up with demand after massive hail storm

Siding company scrambling to keep up with demand after massive hail storm

‘Damage is extraordinary:’ Calgary mayor wants government help after hailstorm

‘Damage is extraordinary:’ Calgary mayor wants government help after hailstorm

Most Read