3 charged in connection to vandalism at Sylvan Lake Winter Village

Sylvan Lake RCMP were able to identify the suspects thanks to community assistance

Three men have been arrested and charged following the vandalism at the Winter Village last week.

Around 1 a.m. on Jan. 13, three suspects damaged lights, equipment and displays at the Winter Village, with the damages totalling $1,000.

Community members came forward with video which helped Sylvan Lake RCMP identify the three suspects.

“I am grateful to the Sylvan Lake community who provided valuable assistance in helping the RCMP solve this crime” said Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth, detachment commander.

Jonathan Arsenault, Jonathan Bouchard and Devin Mainville were identified, and charged with one count of mischief.

RCMP say the three cooperated with RCMP once identified.

“Our Winter Village is something our town is very proud of and celebrated by so many people. The damage caused was shocking, but as always, Sylvan Lakers pulled together,” McBeth said.

All three are scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer to face their charges.

Arsenault is scheduled to appear Feb. 19, with Bouchard and Mainville appearing March 2.