3 Major Sylvan Lake events cancelled in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The cancelled events include this weekend’s The Meltdown and Leprechaun Treasure Hunt

Major events occurring over the next month in town have been cancelled as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday afternoon the Provincial Government instated new public health measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

One of these measures includes cancelling all events where attendance is expected to be greater than 250 people.

The call to cancel major events province-wide has put a temporary end to sporting events, conventions, and family-friendly events.

In Sylvan Lake, three major events over the next month have been cancelled to protect the health of staff, residents, and visitors.

The three events cancelled in response to the outbreak are: this weekend’s The Meltdown, the Home & Lifestyle Show in April and the Volunteer Gala in April.

“We are doing everything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our province. The virus is spreading rapidly and is now a global threat. We are implementing these new measures to slow its spread and limit the risks in the weeks ahead. Protecting the health of Albertans is, and always will be, our top priority,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a press release.

The Town of Sylvan Lake is also implementing other measures to keep as many people as possible safe and healthy.

These additional measures include cancelling all business travel for Town staff until the end of April and expanding efforts to ensure safe sanitation practices are in place at Town facilities.

“At this time, the NexSource Centre is open, and scheduled programs within our facilities are not affected; however, we ask that residents follow the Town online, in the event of scheduling changes,” a press release from the Town states.

The restrictions put into place by the provincial government do not extend to places of worship, grocery stores, airports or shopping centres.

However, the Province does recommend events with more than 50 attendees and expects “international participants, or involves critical infrastructure staff, seniors, or other high-risk populations” should also be cancelled.

The Town of Sylvan Lake, Alberta Health Services and the Government of Alberta are reminding all residents to protect yourselves and others:

• Use good hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

• Stay at home and away from others if you are feeling ill

• If you have symptoms, stay home and call Health Link 811 for instructions

Those who have travelled outside of Canada or have been in direct contact with another who has COVID-19 should self-quarantine and call Health Link 811 for instructions.

Coronavirus