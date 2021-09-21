3 more COVID-19 deaths in Red Deer as city surpasses 800 active cases

Red Deer is up to 801 active cases of COVID-19.

The city jumped from 778 Monday to 801 Tuesday and still has the third most active cases behind only Calgary and Edmonton.

Red Deer also added three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 54 since the start of the pandemic.

As a whole, the province reported 29 new deaths Tuesday. To date 2,574 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Alberta.

“Some of these individuals were double vaccinated and had pre-existing health conditions that compromised their immune system, but most were not vaccinated at all,” said Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. “These numbers could have been very different and that makes these losses even harder for those who are left behind.”

Alberta also added 1,519 new cases of the virus and the province has 20,917 active cases. Of the new cases, 23 per cent are among those who fully vaccinated and 70 per cent are unvaccinated. Of the total active cases, 23 per cent are among people who are fully vaccinated and 70 per cent are unvaccinated.

There are 996 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 222 people in intensive care. Of the 996 people, 751 are unvaccinated and 210 are fully vaccinated.

Premier Jason Kenney said in a press conference Tuesday that while the numbers look grim, the province did make some progress on the vaccine front.

There were 78,000 doses of the vaccine administered in the 72 hours after the Restrictions Exemptions Program was announced last week, with 23,000 doses given out on Monday alone.

There are now 81.4 per cent of eligible Albertans with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“We still have a long way to go,” Kenney said.

In the Central zone, there are 3,666 active of the virus, with 171 people in hospital with the virus, including 19 in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer County has 340 active cases, Clearwater County has 293, Ponoka County has 274, Lacombe County has 204 and Mountain View County has 172.

The County of Stettler sits at 138, Sylvan Lake has 140, Lacombe has 135 and Camrose has 101. Wetaskiwin has 95, Kneehill County has 75 and Camrose County sits at 40.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin including Maskwacis has 238 active and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County sits at 102 active. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County and West Ponoka County has 115 active.

The province also announced that immunocompromised individuals will be eligible for a third dose. Individuals with advanced HIV infection, immunodeficiency syndromes and patients receiving high-dose systemic corticosteroids are among those now able to get an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

centralalbertaCoronavirusRedDeer