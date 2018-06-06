3 sisters from Samson Cree Nation among 5 dead in crash south of Edmonton

Less than a month ago three people from Samson Cree Nation were killed in a highway crash

A First Nations chief says three sisters from Samson Cree Nation were among five people killed in a highway crash south of Edmonton.

Samson Cree Nation chief Vern Saddleback confirmed five people from Mackawcis were victims in the deadly crash south of Millet on Tuesday afternoon.

Less than a month ago, three people from the community were killed in a highway crash when a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Hwy 2A just north of the townsite.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fifth later died in hospital.

A person in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The First Nation also posted condolences on its website.

“We have lost good people,” read the post. “We have good memories of them while they were with us on this Earth that the Creator made. They will never be forgotten.

“We will honour them with our feasts and round dances and we will cry for them when we miss them dearly.”

Friends and family online have identified the victims as Anthony Swampy, Dominique Soosay Northwest and Terrelle Minde. Bottom photos: Cheyanne Soosay Northwest and Latesha Dawne.

-with files from Canadian Press