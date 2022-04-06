30 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta over last 7 days

The province is reporting 30 new deaths due to the implications of COVID-19 over the past seven days.

In its now weekly provincial COVID-19 data update, the Alberta government said there have been an average of 792 cases per day between March 29 and April 4, with a test positivity rate of around 26 per cent during that span.

Alberta’s death toll due to implications of COVID-19 stands at 4,104.

There are 990 people in hospital infected with COVID-19 across the province, including, 44 in the ICU. There are 26 more people in hospital compared to last Wednesday and three fewer in the ICU.

In the Central Zone, there are 146 people in hospital infected with the virus, including three in the ICU.

n Red Deer, the number of new cases over the previous seven days ending on Monday was 118, down from 141 over the previous seven days. The seven-day case rate is down to 110.9 per 100,000 people from 132.5.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 14,054 and the death toll in the city is still 102.

In Red Deer County, there were 88 new cases over seven days, up from 32 in the seven days prior.

Sylvan Lake has had 14 new cases, Lacombe 16, Olds 15, Wetaskiwin 14, Camrose 52 and Drumheller 18.

Lacombe County has had eight, Clearwater County 49, County of Stettler 15, Mountain View County 21, Kneehill County 40 and Camrose County 13.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has had 33 new cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 36 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had eight.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

COVID-19Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre