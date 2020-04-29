Alberta gov’t confirms 315 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Provincial total of confirmed cases is now 5,165

There are 315 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 5,165.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, announced the latest statistics at the provincial government’s daily update conference Wednesday afternoon.

Seven new deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total to 87. These new deaths come from long-term care facilities in Calgary.

Residents of long-term care facilities who aren’t in isolation will now be allowed to enjoy outdoor visits with a designated essential visitor and one other person, Hinshaw said.

“The measures we have put in place over these last weeks are necessary to protect those in long-term care and other facilities. But I also know they are causing many residents to feel further isolation,” said Hinshaw.

“Maintaining connections with family and friends is paramount during the pandemic, especially for residents in continuing care and licensed supportive living settings.”

Hinshaw said precautions must be taken during a visit, including physical distancing, and all visitors should wear a mask or face covering.

“I want to emphasize that restricting visitors into these facilities continues to be necessary to protect the long-term safety of staff, residents and visitors,” she said.

No visitor restrictions are applicable to hospice settings, Hinshaw added.

Of the total confirmed cases in Alberta, 1,953 have recovered and 143,886 tests have been completed.

According to geospatial mapping on the government’s website, the city of Red Deer remains at five active COVID-19 cases, while 30 have recovered from the virus. Red Deer County has two active and 11 recovered cases.

The City of Lacombe remains at two recovered, and Lacombe County is still at three recovered cases.

Ponoka County has one active and one recovered, Clearwater has one active and one recovered, Mountain View County has one active and five recovered, and the County of Stettler has three recovered cases.

New standards are also being introduced at addictions treatment facilities, Hinshaw announced Wednesday.

“Previously, they had to follow the same requirements as continuing care facilities, but their needs are unique,” she said.

A government order will allow residents at addictions treatment facilities special accommodations for group therapy and will support shorter residency of clients.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mirror drive-in movie service shut down after it’s deemed a mass gathering
Next story
Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines

Just Posted

Alberta gov’t confirms 315 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Provincial total of confirmed cases is now 5,165

Canada Post providing free hold mail, mail forwarding to businesses

The services are being offered to help provide relief to businesses until further notice

UPDATED: 2020 Ponoka Stampede cancelled

Cattle raffle to go ahead, Stampede will return in 2021

Alberta expected to reopen in May

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake church provides free drive-thru pop-up market

The Alliance Community Church held the first of the weekly free markets on April 22

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines

Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines

More than half of Canadian companies see sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

More than half of Canadian companies see sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Economic ‘train wreck’ delivers billions in asset impairments to oil producers

Economic ‘train wreck’ delivers billions in asset impairments to oil producers

A&W reports same-store sales down 4% due to COVID-19 pandemic

A&W reports same-store sales down 4% due to COVID-19 pandemic

Mirror drive-in movie service shut down after it’s deemed a mass gathering

Business owner frustrated after being ordered to shut down by AHS

Blackfalds commits to 0% property tax increase for 2020

Town has reviewed the annual budget and made accommodations due to COVID-19

Alberta offers emergency payment to flood evacuees in northern Alberta

Evacuees can apply for $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each child

Lobbying in Ottawa hit monthly records amid oil crash and pandemic, stats show

February and March are typically among the heaviest lobbying periods

Most Read