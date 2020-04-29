Alberta gov’t confirms 315 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Provincial total of confirmed cases is now 5,165

There are 315 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 5,165.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, announced the latest statistics at the provincial government’s daily update conference Wednesday afternoon.

Seven new deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total to 87. These new deaths come from long-term care facilities in Calgary.

Residents of long-term care facilities who aren’t in isolation will now be allowed to enjoy outdoor visits with a designated essential visitor and one other person, Hinshaw said.

“The measures we have put in place over these last weeks are necessary to protect those in long-term care and other facilities. But I also know they are causing many residents to feel further isolation,” said Hinshaw.

“Maintaining connections with family and friends is paramount during the pandemic, especially for residents in continuing care and licensed supportive living settings.”

Hinshaw said precautions must be taken during a visit, including physical distancing, and all visitors should wear a mask or face covering.

“I want to emphasize that restricting visitors into these facilities continues to be necessary to protect the long-term safety of staff, residents and visitors,” she said.

No visitor restrictions are applicable to hospice settings, Hinshaw added.

Of the total confirmed cases in Alberta, 1,953 have recovered and 143,886 tests have been completed.

According to geospatial mapping on the government’s website, the city of Red Deer remains at five active COVID-19 cases, while 30 have recovered from the virus. Red Deer County has two active and 11 recovered cases.

The City of Lacombe remains at two recovered, and Lacombe County is still at three recovered cases.

Ponoka County has one active and one recovered, Clearwater has one active and one recovered, Mountain View County has one active and five recovered, and the County of Stettler has three recovered cases.

New standards are also being introduced at addictions treatment facilities, Hinshaw announced Wednesday.

“Previously, they had to follow the same requirements as continuing care facilities, but their needs are unique,” she said.

A government order will allow residents at addictions treatment facilities special accommodations for group therapy and will support shorter residency of clients.



