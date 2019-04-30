Photo: Twitter - Photo of the bell before it was stolen from Bell’s Corner, near Calmar Alberta

Man rings alarm after 317-kilogram church bell stolen from Alberta farm

Police believe it was stolen from “Bell’s Corner” between last Thursday and Saturday

An Alberta man is hoping to find a 317-kilogram church bell that was stolen from his family farm southwest of Edmonton.

Bob Bell says he got it three decades ago in exchange for a donation he made to a Moravian church in the city.

He says someone rung the bell at the church for 40 years, but it got a crack in it, so it was being used as a flower pot.

READ MORE: Okanagan boy gives back to B.C. Children’s Hospital after years of surgeries

Bell says he displayed the bell on the roof of his car dealership in Camrose and even had a contest to guess how much it weighed.

When he sold the dealership in 2008, the bell was moved to a farm south of Calmar, Alta., that’s been in Bell’s family for more than a century.

RCMP believe the bell was stolen from the spot known as “Bell’s Corner” between last Thursday and Saturday and are asking the public to report anything suspicious.

READ MORE: New review of worker safety underway seven years after B.C. mill explosions

The bell is so heavy that Bell figures the thieves must have used farm machinery to take it.

“They would have had to have had a picker because two guys or four guys, I don’t think would be able to lift it,” he said.

“I always wondered if somebody would take it some time and sure as heck they did.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. Judge sparks outrage for no jail time in rape sentence
Next story
Shots fired at a North Carolina university campus

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake woman frustrated with estimate vs actual water bill

Suella Brown recently discovered Town utility bills use estimated costs every other month

Jason Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier

United Conservative leader becomes the 18th person to head the province’s government

Junior Achievement looking to expand programming in Sylvan Lake

Gregg Broks wants to incorporate Junior Achievemen’ts high school level Company Program in town

Peewee Sylvan Lake Buccaneers victorious in home opener

The peewee Buccaneers defeated the Lacoka Locos 5-2 on April 26 at the NexSource Centre

Central Alberta placed under snowfall warning

10 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall over the last weekend of April, says Environment Canada

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

UPDATE: Former Lacombe General charged in alleged B.C. baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

For whom the bell no longer tolls at Bell’s Corner

Leduc RCMP investigate theft of 700 pound bell

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

Badly damaged modular home west of Hwy #2 could be arson: Leduc RCMP

Leduc RCMP investigate arson at modular home off Highway 2

Blackfalds RCMP execute search warrant finding drugs, firearms and cash

Investigation assisted by Sylvan Lake GIS, Innisfail GIS, Lacombe Police Service and Red Deer ALERT

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

Most Read