33 individuals arrested in Leduc warrant roundup

Over a two-week crime reduction initiative to target offenders with outstanding arrest warrants in the Leduc area, Leduc RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (LCRU) and Leduc RCMP General Duty officers successfully made 33 arrests.

Officers attended multiple residences and arrested offenders on outstanding warrants for a range of Criminal Code offences and Traffic Safety Act offences.

“Between our warrant round-ups, crime hot spot patrols, targeting prolific offenders and the crime reports we receive from community members, our goal is to reduce crime and in turn the impact of crime on our community,” says Sgt. Thomas Dimopoulos, LCRU NCO.

In total 33 individuals were arrested resulting in 146 charges and the execution of 82 warrants.