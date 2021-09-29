34 COVID-19 deaths reported in Alberta including 12 in Central zone

One death was reported in Red Deer on Wednesday

Alberta identified more than 1,682 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are now 20,306 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 273,463 recovered cases.

Provincially, 1,084 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 268 of those individuals in intensive care units. In the Central zone, 174 are hospitalized, with 21 in intensive care.

Additionally, 34 COVID deaths were reported, including 12 in Central zone, which now has 261 deaths. Provincially, 2,697 COVID-19 deaths have been reported to date.

One of the new deaths was in Red Deer, bringing the city’s virus-related death toll to 61.

Red Deer now has 832 active cases of the virus, which is down from a record high of 915 on Monday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer County currently has 384 active cases of COVID-19, Clearwater County has 365, Lacombe County has 252, the City of Lacombe has 187, Mountain View County has 161, County of Stettler has 156, Sylvan Lake has 138 and Olds has 95.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 259 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 140, and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 111.

Kneehill County has 134, the City of Camrose has 80, Camrose County has 59 and Drumheller has 35

Overall, Alberta Health Services’ Central zone has 4,061 active cases of the virus.

In Alberta, 83.4 per cent of eligible people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 74.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

