A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

341 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta Saturday

Central zone has 511 active cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer continued to drop Saturday.

The city now has 288 cases, which is down from the 313 cases reported in Friday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Red Deer hit a peak of 565 active cases on Feb. 22.

In the past 24 hours, 341 new cases, which includes an additional 36 variant of concern cases, were identified in Alberta. Over that time, 8,142 tests were completed, giving a positivity rate of 4.1 per cent.

One new death was reported Saturday as well, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,914.

Alberta’s central zone has 511 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 1,659, the Edmonton zone has 1,154, the north zone has 958 and the south zone has 353. The locations of 14 active cases are currently unknown.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 23 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 31, the City of Lacombe has 17, Clearwater County sits at 17, Sylvan Lake has 13, Mountain View County has 20, Olds has eight and Stettler County has one.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 35 active cases. Ponoka, including east Ponoka County, has 15 active. Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has six active cases.

Provincially, 247 people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 – 42 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. Thirty-four have been hospitalized in the central zone, with eight of those individuals in an ICU.

“Please continue to follow all health guidance. Stay home when you’re sick, refrain from indoor social gatherings and continue to wear a mask in all indoor public settings,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Saturday.

Due to system upgrades, only preliminary, summary case information will be provided in Sunday’s update. Full numbers will be provided the following day.


Previous story
Red Deer down to 313 active cases of COVID-19

