There were 35 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with one active case still in Red Deer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP)

35 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta Tuesday, two active cases in Central zone

There have been 7,482 confirmed cases of the virus, with 6,882 recoveries and 151 deaths

COVID-19 cases across Alberta are up slightly as the province continues phase 2 of its relaunch strategy.

After 20 new cases Monday, Tuesday, there were 35 new cases, bringing the number of active cases to 449. There have been 7,482 confirmed cases of the virus, with 6,882 recoveries and 151 deaths. Thirty-six people remain in hospital, with seven in intensive care.

There remains one active case in Red Deer, with 34 recoveries in the area. There are two active cases total in the Central zone, with the other in Drumheller. The total number of confirmed cases in the zone is 88, with 85 recoveries and one death.

The Calgary zone remains the hardest hit, with 208 active cases, 5,105 confirmed cases. They have had 4,786 recoveries and 111 deaths. Twenty-two people remain in hospital, with an additional four in intensive care.

In the Edmonton zone, there are still 190 active cases, with 732 confirmed cases total. They have had 529 recovered cases and 13 deaths.

The South zone sits at 1,244 recovered cases, with just 23 active, 1,277 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

In the North zone, there are still 26 active cases, with 226 recovered cases and 268 total cases. They have had 16 deaths, while three people remain in hospital and one is in intensive care.

