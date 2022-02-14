35 new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend in Alberta, hospitalizations continue to decline

in the Central Zone, there were 2,538 active cases of the virus, with 163 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, including eight in the ICU. (Black Press file photo)

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta continue to trend in the right direction as the province continues to reduce restrictions.

Alberta lifted some of its COVID-19 public health measures last week and Monday, the province scrapped the requirement of students to wear masks in schools. If hospitalizations keep declining, the province will enter Step 2, which includes the removable of indoor and social gathering limits and indoor mask mandates among other things.

As of Monday, there were 1,528 people in hospital across the province infected with COVID-19, down 35 from Friday’s reporting. Alberta added 35 new deaths due to the implications of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 3,776.

There were 635 new lab-confirmed cases on Feb. 13, 866 on Feb. 12 and 1,146 on Feb. 11. The test positivity rate was around 25 per cent over the weekend. Alberta has 20,865 active cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, in the Central Zone, there were 2,538 active cases of the virus, with 163 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, including eight in the ICU.

Red Deer was at 615 active cases of COVID-19, down almost 100 cases from Friday. The city added another death over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 90 since the start of the pandemic. The city has had 13,052 total cases with 12,347 recovered.

On geospatial mapping on the Government of Alberta’s website, Red Deer County had 222 active cases, Mountain View County had 95, Sylvan Lake had 90, Lacombe County had 86, the City of Lacombe had 77, Clearwater County had 82, Olds had 68 and Stettler County had 60 active cases.

The City of Camrose had 128, Kneehill County had 86, Camrose County had 28 and Drumheller had 47.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 366 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 90 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 35.