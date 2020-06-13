37 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Red Deer has one of two active cases in central zone

The Government of Alberta confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province has now reached 7,383: 403 active, 6,830 recovered and 150 deaths.

There remains just two active cases in Alberta’s central zone: one in Red Deer and the other in Kneehill County.

Provincially, 44 people are hospitalized due to the virus. Six of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

One new death was reported Saturday – it was not located in the central zone. The government is also reporting no hospitalizations in the central zone due to COVID-19.

To date, 608 cases have an unknown exposure.

Labs have performed 331,938 tests on 297,108 Albertans, with 6,790 tests completed in the last 24 hours.

The City of Red Deer has 34 recovered cases, in addition to its one active case.

Lacombe County and Stettler County both have three recovered cases, while Mountain View County and the Town of Olds have four recovered cases each.

The City of Lacombe, Town of Sylvan Lake and Ponoka County each have two recovered cases. Red Deer County has 12 recovered cases and Clearwater County has one recovered case.

Stage 2 of the province’s relaunch strategy began Friday. More businesses, and sport and recreation services are able to open and some larger gatherings are permitted, the government’s Saturday COVID-19 update said.

Stage 3 depends on the success of Stage 2.

“Success will be determined by the following factors: active case numbers, infection rates, health-care system capacity based on the number of cases in hospital and intensive care.”

For more information, visit alberta.ca/RelaunchStrategy.



