38 more Albertans test positive for COVID-19, Red Deer remains at one active case

7,225 of 7,888 cases in province have recovered

The Government of Alberta confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of the total 7,888 confirmed cases, 509 are active, 7,225 have recovered and 154 have died.

There is still just one confirmed active COVID-19 case in Red Deer, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Thirty-five people in the city have recovered from the virus.

In total there are three confirmed active cases in Alberta’s central zone – the other two are located in Drumheller and Beaver County. There are 86 recovered cases in the central zone.

Twelve people have recovered from the virus in Red Deer County, while Sylvan Lake, Lacombe and Ponoka County each have two recovered cases.

Lacombe County and Stettler County each have three recovered cases, Clearwater County has just one recovered case, and both Olds and Mountain View County have four recovered cases.

Thirty-seven Albertans are currently in hospital due to COVID-19. Eight of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

In Alberta, 422,351 tests have been completed.

Edmonton’s 241 confirmed active case total is the most any zone in Alberta. Calgary has 208, the north zone has 31, the south zone has 23 and three are in an unknown location.

Nationally, 102,268 people have tested positive for COVID-19.



