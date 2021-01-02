A Robinson R44 helicopter. (D. Miller - Flickr)

A Robinson R44 helicopter. (D. Miller - Flickr)

Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

Update, 4:00 p.m.

Police have confirmed the four individuals who died in a helicopter crash in northern Alberta were from the same family.

RCMP Sgt. Shawn French said two adults, and two children younger than 18, died in the crash.

Police could not comment on where the family is from.

Original:

Four people are dead after a helicopter crashed in rural Alberta on New Years Day.

Alberta RCMP has confirmed that on Jan. 1, Spirit River RCMP responded to an Emergency Location Transmitter (ELT) signal in the Birch Hills County area. The ELT signal had been sent out by a Robinson R44 helicopter.

When they arrived shortly after 8:50 p.m., police discovered a helicopter had crashed in a farmer’s field, near the intersection of Range Road 10 and Township Road 771.

“The four occupants of the helicopter were confirmed deceased as a result of the crash,” stated Alberta RCMP in a release.

Police have secured the crash scene while waiting for investigators to arrive. No major roadways have been affected.

RCMP Sgt. Shawn French confirmed there were no survivors. As to what caused the crash, he said it’s still too early to tell.

Birch Hills County is located approximately five hours northwest of Edmonton.

READ MORE: RCMP in Shuswap investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

READ MORE: Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:Â phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

Â 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Helicopter crashRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta adds estimated 900 COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Just Posted

A Notre Dame High School graduate laughs through a photoshoot with a family member at Bukz on June 4. The event had Sylvan Lake graduates from H.J. Cody, Notre Dame, St. Joe’s, Hunting Hills and Lindsay Thurber. Photo by Deb McNeil Photography
A Year In Review: June

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

A beautiful sunset silhouettes a lone paddle boarder after the ice on the lake melted away. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: May

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

The Easter Bunny was out in Sylvan Lake on April 10 to dance and wave to kids from the street. The fundraiser, put on by Copper Cloud Events, brought the Easter Bunny to visit children around Central Alberta to raise money for food banks over the holiday weekend. The dancing bunny raised almost $1,200 for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: April

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

The Library threw a royal tea party in March where young royals were treated with crafts of all sorts, including being fitted with a personalized crown. Along with crafts and games, it wouldn’t be a tea party without tea and treats, which was served with the help of a giant Tea-Rex. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: March

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Superhero Paige Schick plays a round of giant bowling at the library during the Superheroes vs. Villains event in January. Many different heroes and villains came out to the library for an afternoon of games, crafts and treats. (File Photo)
A Year in Review: January

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Respiratory therapist Sarah MacKenzie was among the first wave of health-care professionals in Central Zone to receive the COVID vaccine last week. She has been sharing her experiences with many who are curious about the vaccine. Photo from Alberta Health Services
Respiratory therapist shares her COVID vaccine experiences

Sarah MacKenzie among just over 300 central Alberta health workers to get vaccine so far

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Harold Sharkey, Leanne Meyers and Brad King as they shopped to gather ingredients and supplies for the Christmas dinner they prepared for the Hub. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.
Wetaskiwin locals make Christmas dinner for 24/7 Integrated Response Hub

Full turkey dinner and sides donated to Wetaskiwin’s Integrated Response Hub this Christmas.

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

Judy Birdsell, who now calls Calgary home, has been selected to the Order of Canada for her, ‘Extensive contributions to improving health care and the quality of life for patients in Alberta and across Canada. photo submitted
Former Stettler resident Judy Birdsell selected for the Order of Canada

Birdsell has been honoured for her extensive contributions to improving health care and the quality of life for patients

Most Read