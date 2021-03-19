The Capitol is seen beyond the base of the Washington Monument before sunrise in Washington, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Capitol is seen beyond the base of the Washington Monument before sunrise in Washington, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

4 men linked to Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

At least 19 leaders or associates of neo-fascist group charged with offences related to the riots

Four men described as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys have been charged in the U.S. Capitol riots, as an indictment ordered unsealed on Friday presents fresh evidence of how federal officials believe group members planned and carried out a co-ordinated attack to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

So far, at least 19 leaders, members or associates of the neo-fascist Proud Boys have been charged in federal court with offences related to the Jan. 6 riots. The latest indictment suggests the Proud Boys deployed a much larger contingent in Washington, with over 60 users “participating in” an encrypted messaging channel for group members that was created a day before the riots.

The Proud Boys abandoned an earlier channel and created the new “Boots on the Ground” channel after police arrested the group’s top leader, Enrique Tarrio, in Washington. Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December. He was ordered to stay out of the District of Columbia.

Tarrio hasn’t been charged in connection with the riots, but the latest indictment refers to him by his title as Proud Boys’ chairman.

Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs, two of the four defendants charged in the latest indictment, were arrested several weeks ago on separate but related charges. The new indictment also charges Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe.

Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter president and member of the group’s national “Elders Council.” Biggs, 37, of Ormond Beach, Florida, is a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl, 35, of Philadelphia, and Donohoe, 33, of North Carolina, serve as presidents of their local Proud Boys chapters, according to the indictment.

Attorneys for the four men didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.

Proud Boys members, who describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists,” have frequently engaged in street fights with antifascist activists at rallies and protests. Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, who founded the Proud Boys in 2016, sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling it as a hate group.

The Proud Boys met at the Washington Monument around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 and marched to the Capitol before then-President Donald Trump finished addressing thousands of supporters near the White House.

Around two hours later, just before Congress convened a joint session to certify the election results, a group of Proud Boys followed a crowd of people who breached barriers at a pedestrian entrance to the Capitol grounds, the indictment says. Several Proud Boys also entered the Capitol building itself after the mob smashed windows and forced open doors.

At 3:38 p.m., Donohoe announced on the “Boots on the Ground” channel that he and others were “regrouping with a second force” as some rioters began to leave the Capitol, according to the indictment.

“This was not simply a march. This was an incredible attack on our institutions of government,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough said during a recent hearing for Nordean’s case.

Prosecutors have said the Proud Boys arranged for members to communicate using specific frequencies on Baofeng radios. The Chinese-made devices can be programmed for use on hundreds of frequencies, making them difficult for outsiders to eavesdrop.

After Tarrio’s arrest, Donohoe expressed concern that their encrypted communications could be “compromised” when police searched the group chairman’s phone, according to the new indictment. In a Jan. 4 post on a newly created channel, Donohoe warned members that they could be “looking at Gang charges” and wrote, “Stop everything immediately,” the indictment says.

“This comes from the top,” he added.

A day before the riots, Biggs posted on the “Boots on the Ground” channel that the group had a “plan” for the night before and the day of the riots, according to the indictment.

In Nordean’s case, a federal judge accused prosecutors of backtracking on their claims that he instructed Proud Boys members to split up into smaller groups and directed a “strategic plan” to breach the Capitol.

“That’s a far cry from what I heard at the hearing today,” U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said on March 3.

Howell concluded that Nordean was extensively involved in “pre-planning” for the events of Jan. 6 and that he and other Proud Boys “were clearly prepared for a violent confrontation” that day. However, she said evidence that Nordean directed other Proud Boys members to break into the building is “weak to say the least” and ordered him freed from jail before trial.

Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

United States

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Happiness Report: World shows resilience in face of COVID-19
Next story
Alberta reports 696 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday

Just Posted

Across the province there are 276 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 48 in intensive care. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Alberta reports 696 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday

Red Deer sits at 106 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta reported 91 new cases of variants on Thursday. (Photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer up slightly to 101 active COVID-19 cases

Move to Step 3 Monday still up in the air

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that pharmacies could administer as many as 66,000 doses of COVID-19 next week if the supply comes through. File photo from The Canadian Press
19 more pharmacies set to administer COVID-19 vaccine in central Alberta

Kenney doubles number of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine

A locally-produced video project aims to preserve Canada’s railway history

‘Railways have been an integral part of Canadian history since 1836’

Albert chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday there were 50 new COVID-19 variant cases in the province. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Hinshaw strongly recommends Albertans stay close to home over spring break

Red Deer at 96 active COVID-19 cases

People leave a school in Leduc, Alta., on March 15, 2021, after a student was attacked in a classroom. Jennifer Winkler, 17, was airlifted to hospital but died from what Leduc Mayor Bob Young has said was a stabbing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Leduc student charged in death of fellow high school student appears in court

Dylan Thomas Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler

FILE – Toby Boulet makes a closing remark at a funeral for his son, Humboldt Broncos’ Logan Boulet at the Nicholas Sheran Arena in Lethbridge, Alta. on Saturday, April 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
Alberta dad of Humboldt crash victim worried by speed limit proposal, delay in organ donor bill

Toby Boulet said he’s most concerned about rural roads as they come up to a highway

Two peace officer vehicles are seen in front of the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre at about 3:30 p.m. March 17. By then, the lock down had ended. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
Ponoka hospital locks down due to alleged threatening phone call

RCMP believe there is no further threat to public safety

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided, from Edmonton on February 16, 2021, an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer dips under 100 active COVID-19 cases

Hinshaw recommends against spring break day camps

Medicago has started recruiting participants for the Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Medicago)
Canadian company starts Phase 3 of plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Feds have agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved

Wolf Creek Public Schools (File Image)
Ponoka high school temporarily moves to online classes

Ponoka Secondary Campus has nine active cases

Most Read