Alberta reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, there are still now active cases in Red Deer and area (Image courtesy CDC)

40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday; Central Zone with two new active cases

Now 7,316 confirmed cases in the province, just 379 active

The COVID-19 numbers continue to hold steady in Alberta as the province progresses towards Stage 2 of its relaunch.

On Thursday, the province announced 40 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,316.

There have been 6,788 recovered cases and there remains only 379 active cases in the province. The number of deaths because of COVID-19 is 149.

Only 45 people are still in hospital across Alberta and six are still in intensive care.

The central zone has 86 recovered cases and two active cases Thursday, up from no active cases on Wednesday. One of the active cases is in Clearwater County and the other is in Kneehill County, near Three Hills.

The city of Red Deer had 35 recovered cases Thursday, while Red Deer County had 12 recovered cases. Both still have no active cases.

The city of Lacombe remains at two recovered, while the County of Lacombe is at three recovered.

The town of Sylvan Lake was at two recovered cases Thursday, while Clearwater County was at one recovered.

County of Stettler and Ponoka County remain at two recovered.

The bulk of the cases have been confirmed in the Calgary zone at 5,038, with 204 active as of Thursday.

There are 6,788 recovered cases in the zone, with 33 in hospital and five in intensive care. There have been 110 deaths reported in this zone.

South zone confirmed the number of cases was at 1,269 Thursday, with 20 active and 1,240 recovered. One person remains in hospital in this zone. The zone has reported nine deaths.

Edmonton zone has confirmed 662 COVID-19 cases, with 140 active and 509 recovered, seven in hospital and one in intensive care. There have been 13 deaths reported in this zone related to the virus.

The north zone has confirmed 246 cases, with 12 active and 218 recovered. There are four people in hospital. Sixteen deaths have been reported in this zone.

