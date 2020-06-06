40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Province’s central zone still has no active cases

The Government of Alberta has confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases.

The province’s central zone still has no confirmed active cases.

The City of Red Deer has 37 recovered cases and Red Deer County has 15, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website.

Lacombe County and Ponoka County both have three recovered cases, while the City of Lacombe, Stettler County and Clearwater County have two each.

Forty-four Albertans are currently in hospital due to the virus – six of those people have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

There are a total of 7,138 confirmed cases in the province: 336 active, 6,656 recovered and 146 deaths.

A total of 281,979 have been completed in Alberta.


