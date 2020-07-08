46 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Alberta

The number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta held steady again Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, the province reported 46 new cases and there are now 608 active cases, bringing the total to 8,436 confirmed cases, with 7,716 recovered.

Tuesday, there were 47 new cases. Fifty-five people are now in hospital, with seven in intensive care. There have now been 158 deaths, one more than reported Tuesday.

The City of Red Deer now sits at 36 recovered cases and only two active. There were three active cases on Tuesday.

Ponoka County now has three cases, one of which is active. The Town of Drumheller also has one active case.

The central zone has 96 cases in total, with 89 recovered and six active. One person is in hospital and there is one previously reported death.

There are no active cases in Olds, Red Deer County, Town of Sylvan Lake, the City of Lacombe, Wetaskiwin, Lacombe County, Clearwater County and the County of Stettler, as of Wednesday evening.

The Edmonton zone now represents the largest outbreak, with 232 active cases and 1,175 cases total. Twenty-nine people are in hospital and four are in intensive care.

The Calgary zone has 230 active cases and 5,123 recovered cases. The zone has 20 people in hospital, three in intensive care and have had 112 deaths in the region.

Alberta has now completed more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the outbreak.