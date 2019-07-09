Super 8 Motel in Winnipeg. (Google Maps)

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Winnipeg emergency officials say 46 people have been taken to hospital due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a hotel.

John Lane, chief of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, says 15 of those people are in critical condition and five are considered to be in unstable condition.

ALSO READ: Carbon monoxide poisonings in B.C. prompt warning about detectors

He says emergency crews were called after an automatic carbon monoxide alarm went off at a Super 8 on Portage Avenue.

Lane says 52 people, including staff, and a dog were evacuated from the hotel.

Officials say those taken to hospital include two children, who are listed as stable, as well as seniors.

Steve Brglez, acting platoon chief, says it’s not expected any of the patients will die from the gas exposure.

“We don’t expect any fatalities from this,” he told reporters Tuesday.

“Several of the (hospital) transports were precautionary just to ensure that everybody gets checked out and gets continued readings over the next two to three hours for the levels of CO in their blood.”

Manitoba Hydro says it has shut off gas to the building and is beginning a ventilation process.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey
Next story
Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Just Posted

Neil Diamond tribute concert comes to Sylvan Lake

Jason Scott’s Diamond Forever A Celebration of Neil Diamond is July 20 at the Legion

Customs and Classics car show cruising into Sylvan Lake

The 13th annual Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics Show and Shine is July 13 at Meadowlands Golf Club

Sylvan Lake Yettis wipe the court of Sun Devil

The Yettis won back-to-back games over the weekend to take a spot in provincials

Benalto Fair and Stampede thunders to a close

The 102nd annual stampede in Benalto closed Sunday afternoon after four thrilling days

PHOTOS: Bethany Sylvan Lake residents treated to mini car show

A mini show and shine was set up for residents outside the facility Sunday afternoon

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

Alberta municipality votes to ban conversion therapy in first for province

Similar bans exist in Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Vancouver

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Cineplex sticks by decision to screen anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’

It will also screen in 10 Landmark Cinemas as well as some independent theatres in Canada

Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

The issue was caused by ‘unscheduled maintenance’

Most Read