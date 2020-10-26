46th Annual Pumpkin Ball held virtually this year

This year the pumpkins were sold over a six-day online auction.

Pumpkins for the 46th Annual WDACS Pumpkin Ball on display at Vision Credit Union Wetaskiwin. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.

Pumpkins were auctioned off last week hosted by Zimmerman Auctions to raise money for Wetaskiwin and District Association for Community Service (WDACS).

WDACS is a non-profit agency that serves adults with disabilities, and has been operating for 56 years. This year they held their 46th Annual Pumpkin Ball, although due to COVID-19 it was held as an online auction.

The six-day online auction ran from Monday Oct.18 to Saturday Oct. 24. The proceeds from this years Pumpkin Ball are being put towards the purchase of six AEDs and the maintenance and renovations necessary to maintain safety in WDACS facilities.

Last years Pumpkin Ball raised $73,000 for WDACS which was used to purchase a fully accessible van to promote and maintain community access.



