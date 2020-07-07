47 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Alberta, still 620 active cases

There were 47 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta Tuesday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

COVID-19 cases continued to hold steady in Alberta Tuesday, as the province announced 47 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases is now 8,436, and there are still 620 active cases.

Over the weekend and Monday, there were 130 new cases reported.

There were two new deaths in the Edmonton zone on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 157. Fifty-four people remain in hospital and six are in intensive care.

Of the 38 cases of COVID-19 reported in Red Deer, 35 are listed as recovered and three are active. There are four active cases in the central zone.

To date, there have been 93 confirmed cases in the central zone, with 88 recovered and one death reported in the past.

There are no active cases in Red Deer County, in the Town of Sylvan Lake, the City of Lacombe, Wetaskiwin, Lacombe County, Clearwater County, Ponoka County and in the County of Stettler, as of Tuesday evening.

The Calgary zone has the most confirmed cases at 5,452, of which 230 were active Tuesday. The number of recoveries in this zone is 5,110. There were 19 people in hospital in this zone, with three in intensive care. The zone has had 112 COVID-19 deaths.

The Edmonton zone had 243 active cases Tuesday. The zone has had 1,157 confirmed cases, 897 recoveries and 17 deaths. There were 30 people in hospital in this zone Monday, with three in intensive care.

The south zone has confirmed 1,375 virus cases to date, of which 86 were active Tuesday. The number of recoveries in this zone is 1,278, with 11 virus-related deaths.

The north zone has confirmed 340 COVID-19 cases, of which 51 were active Tuesday. There are 273 recoveries in this zone, with four people in hospital. The zone has reported 16 deaths.