48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Gov’t says there are 525 confirmed active cases

The Government of Alberta confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Of the total 7,673 confirmed cases, 525 are active, 6,996 have recovered and 152 have died.

Red Deer remains at one active case, in addition to the 34 in the city who have recovered.

Thirty-nine Albertans are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 – six of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. There are no hospitalizations in Alberta’s central zone.

Twelve people have recovered in Red Deer County, four have recovered in both the Town of Olds and Mountain View County and one has recovered in Clearwater County.

The Town of Sylvan Lake, Ponoka County and City of Lacombe each have two recovered cases, while Lacombe County and Stettler County each have three recovered cases.


