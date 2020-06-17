48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

The Government of Alberta has confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the total 7,530 confirmed cases, 486 are active, 6,893 have recovered and 151 have died due to the virus.

There are still just two active cases in the province’s central zone – one in Red Deer and the other in Drumheller.

Thirty-eight Albertans are currently in hospital due to the virus – seven of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in last 24 hours.

In addition to Red Deer’s one active case, 34 in the city have recovered from the virus.

Twelve have recovered in Red Deer County, four have recovered in both the Town of Olds and Mountain View County and one has recovered in Clearwater County. The Town of Sylvan Lave, Ponoka County and City of Lacombe each have two recovered cases, while Lacombe County and Stettler County each have three recovered cases.

It’s been nearly a week since the province entered Stage 2 of its economic relaunch strategy.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, says she has heard a “variety of reactions” from Albertans regarding the current stage.

“I know that many people are resuming, at least in-part their pre-COVID routines. Many people will soon be returning to work or other elements of their daily lives that they had put on hold,” said Hinshaw.

“For some this an exciting step. For others, anticipating this change may be causing moderate or severe anxiety. Anxiety and fear can be triggered by change or uncertainty and we have had a great death of both in the last few months.”

Hinshaw said findings released by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health indicate the pandemic has had a “significant impact” on the mental health of Canadians.

“This national survey found that one in five Canadians reported feeling moderate to severe anxiety in the last few weeks due to factors such as job loss or fear of the virus,” she said.

“While this was a decline from the peak of the pandemic, many of us are still feeling anxious about the days ahead. This is completely natural and if you are feeling this way, you are definitely not alone.”

Hinshaw said sleeping well, connecting safely with loved ones, exercising and meditating are practices that can reduce anxiety.



