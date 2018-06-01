5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Now that the U.S. tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and European Union steel and aluminum is in full effect, economists say its only a matter of time until consumers start to see the impact.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the tariffs Wednesday.

From pop cans, to the steel used for development and construction projects, the trickling in of increased costs will be seen through inflation.

Meanwhile, Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports in response tothe American decision to make good on its threat of similar tariffs against Canadian-made steel and aluminum.

The tariffs, which apply to a long list of U.S. products that includes everything from flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens, will go into effect July 1, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference Thursday.

“This is $16.6 billion of retaliation,” Freeland said.

Here are some of the items on that list:

