50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Alberta gov’t on Thursday

There are now 5,205 Albertans who have recovered from COVID-19, leaving 1,131 active cases in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, announced the latest statistics at the provincial government’s daily update press conference Thursday afternoon.

Currently 65 people are hospitalized, with 10 of those admitted to intensive care units.

There are 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, Hinshaw said. One new death was also announced on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 121. The new death was located in the Calgary zone.

Many central Alberta communities’ COVID-19 statistics remain unchanged from Wednesday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

The City of Red Deer still has two active and 35 recovered cases, while Red Deer County sits at four active and 12 recovered cases.

Ponoka County has one active and two recovered cases, Stettler County and Clearwater County both have two recovered cases, and Mountain View County has one active and six recovered cases. Lacombe County has three recovered cases and the City of Lacombe has two recovered cases.

Hinshaw discussed the use of masks during Thursday’s update.

“In the coming days and weeks, we can expect more and more Albertan to be out and about eating a restaurants, walking through shopping malls, visiting museums, as well as visiting some of Alberta’s beautiful trails and park systems,” she said.

“In some of these spaces, physical distancing might not always be possible, however wearing non-medical masks can help limit your exposure and protect those around you.”

Hinshaw said even if someone is showing no signs of symptoms, they may still be able to transmit the virus to others if they have been exposed.

“Wearing a mask in public settings is a useful measure to protect those around you. The mask will keep any respiratory drops you may put out,” she said.

“The mask can keep those from contaminating people, surfaces and objects.”

Wearing a mask does not replace other prevention measures, Hinshaw added.

“If you are showing any COVID-related symptoms, you must still isolate. Other measures, such as physical distancing whenever feasible, frequent hand-washing and covering coughs or sneezes are still essential. Think of masks as that last line of defence in the event other measures are not possible.”



