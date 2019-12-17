50A Street proposed as Sylvan Lake’s ‘festival street’

In 2020 the street will undergo modernization, according to an open house held Dec. 10

A face-lift is in store for the 50A Street in the downtown sector of Sylvan Lake.

As part of the West Village Modernization Project, 50A Street will be brought re-imagined as a “festival street.”

The West Village includes 50A Street, 50B Street, 51 Street, 51A Street, and 52 Street.

The project, which has a budget of $1.8 million, will update the street to more closely resemble Centennial Street.

At an open house on Dec. 10, residents and stakeholders were shown two options for the modernization of the street. The designs included new lighting, updated sidewalks and road re-surfacing.

The two designs, while similar, have different costs and time associated with them.

The more expensive option of the two would be to see the street more closely match Centennial Street.

According to the concept designs showcased at the open house on Dec. 10, the more expensive option would have the sidewalks on 50A Street match Centennial with a decorative strip of coloured stone, as well as different plant life.

The more cost effective option would leave this strip out.

The modernization of the street will also include improving existing underground water, sanitary, storm mains and services, according to the Town.

The plan to make street a festival street is due in part because it can easily be blocked off without disturbing the flow of traffic.

The street could be a future location for street festivals, Food Truck Thursday and the Farmer’s Market.

The proximity to Centennial Street also makes it a great option for a “festival street” without causing congestion on Centennial.

The construction is proposed to take place in 2020, in either the spring or fall. The hope to to have the construction on the street fall around the busy tourist season.

An exact length of time is unknown, though the hope is to have it completed within two months.

More information about the 50A Street Modernization and the West Village Modernization Project can be found online at sylvanlake.ca/townprojects.