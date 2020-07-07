55-year-old male dead in motorcycle collision on Hwy 11A

Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a 911 report shortly after midnight on July 6

Sylvan Lake RCMP and EMS determined a 55-year-old male to be deceased on scene of a motorcycle collision on Monday.

Shortly after midnight, 12:34 a.m., on July 6 Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a 911 report of a collision on Highway 11A.

According to a press release, two motorcyclists were travelling on Highway 11A when one of the riders, for unknown reasons, suddenly veered off the road into a treed area.

Sylvan Lake RCMP and the Sylvan Lake Fire Department managed the collision scene for purposes of the investigation.

The investigation in to the cause of the collision remains ongoing and no further updates will be provided.