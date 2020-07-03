57 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta on Friday

Central zone remains at three active cases

Alberta confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the total 8,259 cases, 572 are active, 7,532 have recovered and 155 have died.

Forty-two Albertans are currently in hospital due to the virus – nine of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

The central zone remains at three confirmed active cases: two of those cases are in Red Deer and the other is in Beaver County.

In addition to Red Deer’s active cases, 35 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the city.

Twelve people have recovered from the virus in Red Deer County, three have recovered in both Lacombe and Stettler County, and one has recovered in Clearwater County.

Ponoka County, the City of Lacombe and Sylvan Lake have two recovered cases each, while Olds and Mountain View County have four recovered cases each.

The central zone has no hospitalizations caused by the virus, according to the provincial government’s website.

Edmonton has more active cases than any other zone in Alberta, with 240.

Calgary has 216, the south zone has 73, the north zone has 38 and two are located in an unknown area.

There have been 470,809 tests completed in Alberta.

The government says daily case number updates will now be paused on holidays and weekends.

“Weekend and holiday case numbers are reported the next available business day,” the government said on its website Friday.

“Daily breakdowns of the data will continue to keep Albertans fully informed. Government will alert Albertans if urgent developments occur on a weekend.”

Nationally, 104,829 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed – 8,642 of those individuals have died.


