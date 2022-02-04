57% of Albertans want all COVID-19 restrictions to end: Angus Reid

A majority of Canadians want all COVID-19 restrictions to end, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

In a recent online survey of 1,688 Canadian adults, 54 per cent say it is time to remove restrictions and let people manage their own level of risk, an increase of 15 percentage points since this question was asked in early January.

In Alberta, 57 per cent of those polled believe it’s time to end restrictions and let people self isolate if they’re at risk. That was the second-highest across the country, only behind Saskatchewan.

Premier Jason Kenney has recently talked about easing COVID-19 restrictions this month.

The survey also asked other questions related to the virus and the latest Omicron wave. It found that one in five households had at least one case of COVID-19 since Dec. 1, 2021, and 36 per cent of the positive tests came just after the holiday season, in the first two weeks of January, while 42 per cent occurred in December.

In Alberta, about 20 per cent of households have had at least one case in that same time frame.