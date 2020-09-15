People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

A poll released Tuesday (Sept. 15) suggests that more than half of Canadian have relaxed COVID-19 related safety measures over the past month.

The poll, which was conducted from Sept. 11 to 13 by Leger with a sample of 1,539 Canadians, looked at five different public safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Pollsters found that 37 per cent of people relaxed on proper social distancing with others, 33 per cent on always wearing a mask outside the home, 31 per cent on not gathering in large groups, 30 per cent on always wearing a mask in indoor places such as grocery stores and public transit and 30 per cent on frequent handwashing.

In total, 57 per cent of those surveyed said they relaxed public safety measures, compared to 43 per cent who did not.

Poll results suggest that British Columbians have relaxed the least at 49 per cent while Manitoba and Saskatchewan relaxed the most at 66 per cent.

Broken down by ages, millennial aged 18 to 34 relaxed the most at 74 per cent while those aged 55 and up relaxed the least at 44 per cent.

Urban dwellers relaxed more than their suburban and rural counterparts at 61 per cent, compared to 56 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.

The survey also asked about the likelihood of going into lockdown, with similar stay-at-home measures and business closures as were seen in March and April. The poll suggested that 20 per cent thought that was very likely and 45 per cent thought it was somewhat likely.

Pollsters also measured results to the same questions from south of the border. Of the 1,001 Americans surveyed, 61 per cent said they had relaxed COVID-19 safety measures, while only 48 per cent thought they would go back into lockdown.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

