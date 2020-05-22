5,801 of 6,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta have recovered

The government of Alberta confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Alberta now has fewer than 900 confirmed active COVID-19 cases.

Of the 6,800 total confirmed cases, 865 are active, 5,801 have recovered and 134 have died.

There were 32 new cases confirmed in Alberta on Friday afternoon, the provincial government confirmed on its website.

Fifty-four individuals are currently hospitalized due to the virus, six of whom have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

This is a decrease of five total hospitalizations – the number of ICU admissions remains the same when compared to Thursday.

There are just four active cases in the central zone – 94 of 99 confirmed cases in the central zone have recovered.

Many central Alberta communities saw no change in confirmed case totals, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website.

The City of Red Deer still has two active and 35 recovered cases, and Red Deer County has one active and 15 recovered.

Clearwater County and Stettler County both have two recovered cases. Ponoka County has one active and two recovered cases, and Mountain View County has seven recovered and two active cases.

The City of Lacombe sits at two recovered cases and Lacombe County is at three recovered cases.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter