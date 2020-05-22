The government of Alberta confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

5,801 of 6,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta have recovered

32 new cases confirmed Friday

Alberta now has fewer than 900 confirmed active COVID-19 cases.

Of the 6,800 total confirmed cases, 865 are active, 5,801 have recovered and 134 have died.

There were 32 new cases confirmed in Alberta on Friday afternoon, the provincial government confirmed on its website.

Fifty-four individuals are currently hospitalized due to the virus, six of whom have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

This is a decrease of five total hospitalizations – the number of ICU admissions remains the same when compared to Thursday.

There are just four active cases in the central zone – 94 of 99 confirmed cases in the central zone have recovered.

Many central Alberta communities saw no change in confirmed case totals, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website.

The City of Red Deer still has two active and 35 recovered cases, and Red Deer County has one active and 15 recovered.

Clearwater County and Stettler County both have two recovered cases. Ponoka County has one active and two recovered cases, and Mountain View County has seven recovered and two active cases.

The City of Lacombe sits at two recovered cases and Lacombe County is at three recovered cases.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Area teen crowned Miss Teenage Central Alberta

Just Posted

5,801 of 6,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta have recovered

32 new cases confirmed Friday

Area teen crowned Miss Teenage Central Alberta

Sophia Lia, 15, earned the crown in her first pageant and is spreading the message of mental health

Candle caused Innisfail house fire that left family homeless

Fire unattended candle on second floor of home on Wednesday afternoon

926 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 5,710 have recovered

Central zone has just five active cases

Sylvan Lake playgrounds reopen, use not recommended

The Town reopened playgrounds Thursday morning but recommends not playing on them for the time being

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Maskwacis RCMP charge man with assault on police officer

The man sprayed a police officer in the face with bear spray and continued to fight police.

US farmers leaning more heavily on government loan programs

“A precarious time for the producers”

Post-secondary students requiring practical skills concerned about education

Courses with hands-on training

Canadian retail sales fell 10% in March, April expected to be worse

Further drop expected in April

Testing wastewater could give early warning of second wave of COVID-19

Canadian researchers consider testing

Canada’s UN envoy mounts final push for Security Council seat amid pandemic

Canada’s UN envoy mounts final push for Security Council seat amid pandemic

CERB-like mechanism could help country respond to future economic shocks: Poloz

CERB-like mechanism could help country respond to future economic shocks: Poloz

Most Read